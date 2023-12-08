Trending
MARYLAND NEWS – MTA announces light rail services are suspended indefinitely

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Maryland Transit Administration announced that they are suspending light rail services indefinitely for inspections and repairs starting Friday. The Department of Transportation will provide free shuttle buses for commuters along the light rail route.

“We discovered that high voltage conduits on our vehicles have been punctured. This was discovered as a result of inspections following a fire event on October 21,” said Maryland Transit Administration Administrator Holly Arnold. The administration does not have a timeline available for riders as of yet.



