MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland emergency room wait times remains the worst in the nation

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The wait time for emergency services in Maryland is still among the worst in the nation at an average of eight hours. Across the state, the wait times range from 3.5 hours to 24 hours. This is a small improvement from last year’s 11-hour average wait time.

“This is something that is a crisis, and we need to come up with solutions immediately,” said Gene Ransom, CEO of the Maryland State Medical Society. The country continues to grapple with a shortage of doctors and nurses which directly affects the emergency room response time.





