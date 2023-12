Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Jonathan Majors, known for his role in “Creed lll” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man” was found guilty of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend by a jury on Monday. He faces up to a year in prison and a judge has set his sentencing for Feb. 6.

Marvel Studios has reportedly dropped Majors following his conviction. He was scheduled to lead the studio’s “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” film in 2026.