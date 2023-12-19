Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
You are at:»»SPORTS NEWS – NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized after breaking his hip in a fall

SPORTS NEWS – NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized after breaking his hip in a fall

0
By on Featured, Features, Sports News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was hospitalized on Friday after falling and breaking his hip at a concert in Los Angeles. Abdul-Jabbar won six NBA championships with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.  

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now,” said his representative Deborah Morales. Morales also shared that he underwent surgery on Saturday.



Share.

About Author

avatar

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Social Widgets powered by AB-WebLog.com.