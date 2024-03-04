ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Gwyneth Paltrow praises Black women for their ‘ruthless self-acceptance”

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

While speaking at the MAKERS Conference in Beverly Hills, California, actress Gwyneth Paltrow praised Black women for their “ruthless self-acceptance.” While talking with Dr. Ella Bell, Paltrow spoke about differences she noticed in her friendships with Black women and white women.

“I’ve learned so much from my Black friends about ruthless self-acceptance and full love of self,” said Paltrow. “And I think we as white women in this culture have a lot to learn from our Black sisters and the way in which they respect themselves. And I’m not sure exactly where that comes from.”





