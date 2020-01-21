CALENDAR OF EVENTS – January/February 2020 – 40 Fun things to do in the D.C. metro area

January 12th-31st 1:00pm to 5pm, Open Studio, the National Portrait Gallery, every friday afternoon from 1-5 PM, the National Portrait Gallery is hosting an open studio, centering around a different art material each week. Washington, D.C.

January 12th to February 1st 10:00am-5:30pm daily, All Work and No Pay: A History of Women’s Invisible Labor, National Museum of American History, Washington, D.C.

January 12th to February 3rd 10:00am-5:00pm, World of Stamps at the National Postal Museum, Washington, D.C.

January 12th to February 9th 10:00am daily, My Iran: Six Women Photographers, Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, Washington, D.C.

January 12th to February 15th times vary, The Magic Duel Comedy Show, The Mayflower Hotel, Autograph Collection, Washington D.C.

January 16th to June 11th, Strathmore Exhibition Opening Receptions, an opportunity to join the art community to celebrate the opening of the current exhibitions at Strathmore. Strathmore, Bethesda, Maryland.

January 17th 6:30pm, Murder Mystery Dinner, Maggiano’s Little Italy Chevy Chase, Washington, D.C.

January 18th 9:00am, DMV Ladies take on DC, Freedom Plaza, Washington, D.C.

January 18th to January 19th, 2020 NBC4/T44 Health and Fitness Expo, Walter E Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

January 18th to January 20th various times, Free Community Weekend: Women’s March, National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C.

January 20th 2:00pm, Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

January 22nd to 28th, Lunar New Year Ice Cream Tasting, at various Ice Cream Jubilee locations.

Jan. 26, 11:00am, Lunar New Year Celebration, The Freer Gallery of Art, Washington D.C.

January 26th 2:00pm, DC Chinese New Year Parade, Gallery Place Metro Station, Washington, D.C.

February 1st all day, Chinese New Year Family Day, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, D.C.

January 23rd 6:30pm, Lecture Sealed with Blood: Gratitude for Revolutionary Veterans and American National Identity, the Anderson House, Washington, D.C.

January 24th to February 2nd, The 2020 Washington Auto Show, Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

January 25th 2:00pm, Catching a Russian Spy: The Case of Aldrich Ames, The International Spy Museum, Washington, D.C.

January 25th to January 26th 1:00pm, Monster Jam 2020, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

January 29th to January 30th, International Guitar Night, the Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, Virginia.

January 31st 6:00pm, Spy Fest, International Spy Museum, Washington, D.C.

January 31st 8:00pm, Billy Price Live, Strathmore, Bethesda, Maryland.

February 1st 10:00pm, Lane 8 – Brightest Lights Tour, 9:30 Club, Washington, D.C.

February 1st 6:30pm, National Archives Sleepover, National Archives Museum, Washington, D.C.

February 2nd 1:00pm, Tour: Fierce Women 2.0, National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, D.C.

February 5th 12:00am, DMW Business Networking Happy Hour, Buffalo Wild Wings, Gaithersburg, Maryland.

February 6th 8:00pm, California Guitar Trio + Montreal Guitar Trio, The Barns at Wolf Trap, Vienna, Virginia.

February 7th 6:00pm, 12th Annual DMV Links Red Dress Event, Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia.

February 8th 10:00am, Morning at the Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.

February 8th 12:00 – 8:30pm, DC Chocolate, Wine & Whiskey Festival, Dock5, 1309 5th St NE, Washington, D.C.

February 11th 9:00am, 100 Years Later: Women’s Fight to Win the Vote, Montgomery College, Takoma Park, Maryland.

February 13th to February 16th times vary, Ian Edwards at the DC Improv, DC Improv Comedy Club & Restaurant, Washington, D.C.

February 14th 6:30pm, Fitz and The Tantrums w/ Twin XL, The Anthem, Washington, D.C.

February 16th 8:00pm, Trippie Redd – Love Me More Tour, Echostage, Washington, D.C.

February 18th 6:30pm, Theo Katzman with Rett Madison, The Hamilton Live, Washington, D.C.

February 21st 9:00pm, Steve Aoki, Echostage, Washington, D.C.

February 22nd 10am, Strike a Prose: Middle School Edition, Creative Writing Inspired by Contemporary Americans, the National Portrait Gallery, Washington, D.C.

February 22nd 7:00pm, The Blood is at the Doorstep, Atlas Performing Center, Washington, D.C.

February 23rd 6:30pm, Julius Deen, Lincoln Theatre, Washington, D.C.

February 26th 7:00pm, Sango with Anik Khan and Savon, U Street Music Hall, Washington, D.C.

February 28th 7:00pm, Realities & Fictions: An Evening of Magic with Max Davidson & Scotty Wiese, George Washington University Dorothy Betts Marvin Theatre, Washington, D.C.