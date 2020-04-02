STAFF – Patrick Collishaw

My name is Patrick Collishaw. I attended the University of Maryland, College Park as a Government and Politics major with a concentration in International Relations, as well as a minor in Spanish. I’m a local writer, raised in Bethesda, Maryland, right outside of Washington, D.C. My interests/hobbies include politics, running, and philanthropy, as well as any sort of traveling when possible. I am also passionate about assisting home-challenged individuals and facilitating their return to the work force.