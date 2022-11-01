TECH becomes the official online university of the NBA

Sponsored

Photo: Courtesy of Tech Technology University

The agreement between the NBA and the world’s largest digital university reinforces the comprehensive development of students, who will have access to an exclusive academic catalog that breaks with the patterns of online education

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has signed a strategic agreement with TECH Technological University. Thus, the educational institution, which has experienced exponential development, has positioned itself as the official University of the NBA, offering an exclusive academic catalog for people seeking to specialize in the sports field.

The aim of the Technological University is to take postgraduate education to the highest level of demand, guaranteeing 99% labor inclusion. In this way, each program has the participation of NBA players and league executives who will offer their expertise on the most relevant topics.

The league’s general manager in Latin America, Arnon de Mello, says that this agreement reinforces the integral development of students and professionals. Specifically, students will have the opportunity to have a unique academic experience, becoming true professionals in the sports industry.

TECH, the official university of the NBA, has gained important national and international recognition. Recently, Forbes, the leading business and finance magazine, highlighted the institution for its innovative method, calling it “the best online university in the world”. Thus, the success story of the educational group added to the prestige of the League has resulted in an academic catalog that breaks with the schemes of online education.

“TECH’s programs showcase the different aspects of the sports business and provide a better understanding of the NBA and the sports industry in general.” Arnon de Mello, general manager of the NBA in Latin America.

Thanks to this agreement, the world’s largest online university has developed many exclusive programs focused on the most key areas of business and the sports industry, with the practical knowledge needed to become industry experts. This represents an exceptional opportunity for people looking to specialize in the sports sector, with educational resources of the highest level.

TECH’s method as an international success story

The official online university of the NBA has stood out for its international projection. In recent years, it has positioned itself as the world’s largest online academic center, offering degrees in more than 10 different languages, including Italian. Thanks to this exponential development, the Financial Times newspaper, which specializes in international business and economic news, has ranked the educational group among the 200 fastest-growing companies in Europe.

This growth has been possible thanks to the excellence of the educational institution’s pedagogical method. The learning system used by TECH, known as Relearning, is based on the reiteration of content through different formats. In this way, it breaks with traditional teaching techniques and places the student at the center of the equation.

According to different scientific research, repetition is the best way to learn. TECH offers between 8 and 16 repetitions of each key concept within the same topic, using texts, interactive videos, illustrations, and knowledge maps, among others. All of them designed by qualified teachers who focus their work on combining real cases with the resolution of complex situations through simulation, the study of contexts applied to each professional career and learning based on repetition, through audios, videos, presentations, animations, images, etc.

“The Relearning method breaks with traditional teaching techniques by offering the student the best content in different formats. In this way, he gets to review and reiterate the key concepts of each subject and learn to apply them in a real environment.”

Based on Miller’s competency model, TECH includes in each program numerous simulated cases, practical examples, and real-life scenarios. This ensures that the student not only integrates the knowledge acquired, but also knows how to apply it in his or her field of action.

This methodology has acquired an overall score of 8.01, according to the highest international standards. TECH is the only digital university in the world licensed to use Relearning as a methodological substrate. It is the best current online learning system at international level. It combines the highest pedagogical rigor, the highest academic standards, and the latest educational technology.

All this has allowed TECH to position itself as the leading institution in higher education. Currently, the institution is present in more than 150 countries, offering more than 10,000 degrees and with a teaching team of more than 6,000 professors, with the aim of offering the most complete, updated, and accessible academic catalog in the market.