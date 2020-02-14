LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Request for Proposals – Human Resources Dev.

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Human Resources Information System Development



E.L. Haynes Public Charter School (“ELH”) is seeking proposals from qualified vendors to provide a cloud-based human resources information system (HRIS) with excellent customer service to upgrade our current systems. We’re seeking a solution that offers improved efficiencies in areas including but not limited to payroll, time, benefits, employee management, applicant tracking, compliance, and records.

Proposals are due via email to Kristin Yochum no later than 5:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020. We will notify the final vendor of selection and schedule work to be completed. The RFP with bidding requirements can be obtained by contacting:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

Email: kyochum@elhaynes.org