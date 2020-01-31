LEGAL ANNOUNCEMENT – E. L. Haynes Public Charter School – Notice of Intent: Instruction Partners

E.L. HAYNES PUBLIC CHARTER SCHOOL

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ENTER A SOLE SOURCE CONTRACT

Instruction Partners

E.L. Haynes is in its fifteenth year of operation and recently underwent a strategic planning process between April 2019 and November 2019 to review its program effectiveness and to guide the key initiatives the school must implement over the next five years to achieve its goals. The strategic planning process surfaced a specific need for more coherence across academic systems. Specifically, a need to identify a partner to conduct a curriculum audit and support E.L. Haynes to establish a common academic vision that will facilitate alignment of its PK-12 academic program.

Following a detailed market analysis of the available firms with expertise in this area, it was clear that only one provider, Instruction Partners, has the qualifications and experiences to support this specific next step during spring 2020.

If you have questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact our Procurement Officer:

Kristin Yochum

E.L. Haynes Public Charter School

kyochum@elhaynes.org