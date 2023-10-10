WORLD NEWS – EU reverses commissioner’s announcement to suspend aid for Palestine

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The European Union has reversed a previous announcement by Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi that they were suspending aid for Palestinian authorities. Varhelyi previously shared to social media before the reversal that “All payments immediately suspended. All projects put under review. All new budget proposals, incl. for 2023 postponed until further notice. Comprehensive assessment of the whole portfolio.”

“This cooperation must continue; we cannot confuse Hamas, which is in the list of EU’s terrorist groups, with the Palestinian population, or the Palestinian Authority or the United Nations organizations on the ground,” said Jose Manuel Albares, Spain’s Acting Foreign Minister. Luxembourg, Ireland, and Denmark also joined Spain in blocking the EU from withdrawing aid to Palestine.





