NATIONAL NEWS – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces independent run for presidency, Kennedy family denounces bid

By on Featured, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he would end his Democratic primary bid and run for president as an independent. “I’m here to declare myself an independent candidate,” Kennedy announced to supporters in Philadelphia. 

The Kennedy family, historically members of the Democrat party, have denounced Robert Kennedy’s candidacy.  “Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision, or judgment. Today’s announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country,” Kerry Kennedy shared on social media.



