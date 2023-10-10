NATIONAL NEWS – Senator Booker and Rep. Goldman caught in Israel during surprise Hamas attack

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Senator Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., both returned to the U.S. on Sunday after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7. Sen. Booker was in Jerusalem with his staff for the N7 economic summit when the attacks began. Rep. Goldman was visiting Tel Aviv with his family when the attacks began.

Rep. Goldman said that his family’s experience was “traumatic,” but it’s nothing in comparison to what the Israelis have experienced. “I emphatically condemn Hamas’ horrific acts of violence,” Senator Booker posted on social media. “I stand with the people of Israel and the families of those who have lost loved ones.”