MARYLAND NEWS – BWI Marshall Airport sets record for guns caught by TSA (gun rules for flights)

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A record-breaking 36 guns have been caught by TSA at BWI Marshall Airport this year. “There is absolutely no excuse for bringing a gun to our checkpoints, because you certainly can’t carry it onto your flight,” said Grant Goodlett, TSA’s deputy federal security director for Maryland.

Passengers can bring firearms, but it has to be unloaded, locked in a hard-sided container, inside their checked luggage, and declared to the airline prior to traveling. Failure to comply with the TSA guidelines can result in civil penalties up to almost $15,000 per person.





