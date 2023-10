Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

House Republicans are expected to meet on Wednesday to select a nominee to be the next Speaker of the House. The two declared candidates for the speakership are House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan and neither candidate has secured the 217 necessary votes.

The house is at a standstill until a new speaker is appointed. The previously signed temporary funding bill will only keep the government open until Nov. 17.