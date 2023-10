Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday added 10 new charges against Rep. George Santos, (R-N.Y.), tallying the total number of counts against him to 23. Accusations of identity theft and wire fraud are amongst the 10 federal counts.

Santos’ former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and admitted to making false statements. “I’m entitled to due process,” Santos told reporters on Tuesday regarding his court case. “I’m going to go defend myself.”