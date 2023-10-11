VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia’s Democrats call for DOJ probe after voters’ registration removed

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Democrat members of Virginia’s congressional delegation have asked the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate an apparent administrative error that resulted in at least 275 voters incorrectly removed from the state’s voter rolls. “We request immediate action by the Department of Justice to investigate how these recent removals happened and what is being done to ensure that those whose names were illegally removed from the voting rolls are informed so that they will know that they are in fact properly registered to vote in this election,” wrote some of the state’s Democrat congressional members in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

In Virginia, those with a felony conviction will result in removal of an individual’s right to vote. The incorrect voter removals are said to be a result of felony probation violations being misclassified as felony convictions. The impacted voters will receive a written notification that their registrations have been reinstated, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.





