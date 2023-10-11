MARYLAND NEWS – Bowie State cancels classes after homecoming shooting of two teens

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

After a shooting during the homecoming festivities over the weekend, Bowie State University has announced that classes will be canceled for the rest of the week. “All classes for the rest of the week are cancelled to provide additional time for everyone to address their mental well-being,” the university said in a statement.

On Oct. 7 two 19-year-olds were shot and taken to a hospital, Maryland State Police are still searching for the individuals responsible for the shooting. A reward of $2,500 has been announced for any information that leads to an arrest or indictment.





