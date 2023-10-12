WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – DC firefighters slow to respond to fire outside firehouse

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A pickup truck caught fire outside of a Northwest D.C. firehouse on Wednesday, and it took five minutes for the firefighters to respond. The fire was extinguished by U.S. Secret Service officers instead.

The pickup truck driver and the U.S. Secret Service officer both banged on the firehouse doors for help. The officer grabbed a fire extinguisher from his car and was able to put the fire out himself. A spokesperson for the D.C. Fire Department claims that all of the firefighters were in the back of the firehouse and could not hear the banging on the door.





