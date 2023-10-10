NATIONAL NEWS – Car crashes into Chinese consulate in San Francisco, suspect killed

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A car crashed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday. San Francisco police arrived on the scene and opened fire on the suspect who later died at a hospital.

“We strongly urge the U.S. to launch a swift investigation and take effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel there in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations,” Wang Wenbin, Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson. “There’s very little information that we can give at this time,” said San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Sergeant Kathryn Winters.





