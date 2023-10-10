NATIONAL NEWS – American death toll in Israel and Palestine conflict rises to 11

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The number of American lives lost in Israel has risen to 11. “Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed—many of whom made a second home in Israel,” President Biden in a statement released on Monday.

The White House has said that the U.S. has started sending military equipment to Israel. “We will stay in lockstep with them, making sure that we’re filling their needs as best we can and as fast as we can,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council.





