WHITE HOUSE NEWS – Biden marks start of Ramadan, suggests ceasefire talks in Gaza

Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, The White House
On Sunday President Biden marked the beginning of Ramadan, “as the new crescent moon marks the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan — Jill and I extend our best wishes and prayers to Muslims our country and around the world.” 

Biden mentioned that his administration is working “non-stop” for an immediate and sustained ceasefire for at least six weeks. “We will continue building toward a long-term future of stability, security, and peace,” said Biden in a statement from the White House. “That includes a two-state solution to ensure Palestinians and Israelis share equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity. That is the only path toward an enduring peace.”

 



