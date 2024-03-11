VIRGINIA NEWS – Small private jet crashes in Hot Springs, all 5 aboard dead

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A small private jet carrying five people crashed into the woods near Hot Springs, Virginia, on Sunday. All five people including four adults and one child died in the crash. The twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 burst into flames after the crash.

“At this time, it appears there were four adults and one juvenile onboard the aircraft. All five, which includes the pilot, died at the scene,” said Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller. The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.