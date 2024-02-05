WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Trump official, Mike Gill, dies in crime spree across DC and Maryland

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Mike Gill, 56, died on Saturday after he was critically injured during the 12-hour shooting spree across the District and Maryland. Gill served as the chief operating officer for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Mike’s sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled,” said the wife of Mike Gill, Kristina Gill. “In this time of grief, we are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has reached out to offer condolences and assistance.”





