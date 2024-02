Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Joshua Hemphill, 32, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for the 2018 shooting of a pregnant woman who was critically injured. Hemphill was found guilty in June 2023 of assault with intent to kill while armed with a gun.

Hemphill went to the home where his former partner was staying and fired multiple rounds, hitting the friend who was 24 weeks pregnant at the time, according to officials. The friend underwent emergency neurosurgery and both she and her child survived.