WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Texas Congressman Cuellar carjacked near the Capitol building

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-TX, was carjacked Monday evening by three armed attackers as he walked while parking his car. The carjacking happened in Southeast D.C.’s Navy Yard around 9:30 p.m.

Cuellar’s car was recovered near Anacostia in Southeast D.C. by the police. There have been 753 carjacking offenses in Washington, D.C. this year. “Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle,” said Cuellar’s Chief of Staff Jacob Hochberg in a statement.





