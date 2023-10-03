BREAKING NEWS – POLITICS – Chaos in Congress as House Republicans oust Speaker McCarthy, first time in history

House Republicans, in an unprecedented and chaotic move, voted on Tuesday to remove House Majority Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The historic vote, a first in the U.S., was led by McCarthy’s rival and Donald Trump supporter, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who rallied hardline Republicans to quickly act on a motion to vacate.

As Republicans argued openly on the house floor, Rep. Tom Cole warned, “It’s a sad day,” cautioning his colleagues not to plunge the party into “chaos”. Gaetz replied, “Chaos is Speaker McCarthy.”

McCarthy has said he will not run for speaker again. “I may have lost this vote today, but as I walk out of this chamber, I feel fortunate to have served,” he said. “I wouldn’t change a thing.”