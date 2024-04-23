WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – All Foxtrot stores are closing in DC

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Foxtrot Market has announced the closure of all of their D.C. area locations. There are eight locations in the D.C. -area. The company did not provide any reason behind the unexpected closures.

In a statement the company said, “After much consideration and evaluation, we regret to announce that Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market will be closing.” The statement continued, “We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option, despite good faith and exhaustive efforts.”