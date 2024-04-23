ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – DC Young Fly opens up about his partner Jacky Oh’s death after BBL surgery

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Actor and comedian DC Young Fly has spoken out about the death of his late girlfriend and the mother of his children, Jacky Oh. Oh died in 2023 shortly after getting the cosmetic procedure, Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL). A BBL is the transfer of excess fat from one area of the body into one’s buttocks. DC Young Fly was a guest on Cam Newton’s podcast and stated that he’s “constantly reminded” in his daily life of women who have survived the cosmetic procedure.

DC Young Fly said, “I get why women want to enhance themselves. I get it. But fellas we have to do more on just continuously telling our women that they’re beautiful.” He continued, “Don’t make your woman feel like she has to go do something… you just love a woman, that’s it. If you’ve got a woman continuously tell her that she’s gorgeous, continuously tell her that she’s beautiful.”





