MARYLAND NEWS – 5 teens shot during ‘senior skip day’

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Five teens were shot on Friday during their “senior skip day” at a park in Greenbelt, Maryland. All of the victims were boys aged 16 to 18 and they all were hospitalized following the shooting.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said, “The final days of being in their senior year, disrupted by violence. The thing that we know is that we absolutely cannot tolerate on any level the violence that we’re seeing, we have to get these guns off the streets.” She continued, “Our police department has a whole unit that now has a better ability to trace guns and to try to really ramp up our efforts to remove the guns from the street. But we also need some sensible gun law.”





