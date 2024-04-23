MARYLAND NEWS – Officials announce plan to open a deeper channel in Baltimore

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Officials in Baltimore have announced that a deeper channel will be open in the city’s port following the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge. The new channel will be 35 feet deep.

This new channel is a part of the cleanup effort to remove the wreckage from the collision. Five cargo ships have been stuck since the bridge’s collapse in March. Maryland Governor Wes Moore said, “We are going to work efficiently and we are going to work safely and we are not going to choose between the two.”





