VIRGINIA NEWS – Alexandria considers changing streets named after Confederate leaders

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Alexandria, Virginia’s City Council Naming Committee has submitted six public streets to be reviewed for a proposed renaming. Alexandria’s Mayor Justin Wilson introduced a proposal in January to slowly rename streets in the city that are named after Confederate soldiers.

The Alexandria City Council will select three streets to be renamed and community members can suggest potential names in a public hearing on Nov. 30 at Alexandria’s City Hall. “Our predecessors used street naming policies as a form of permanent protest against the burgeoning civil rights movement and growing political power for African-Americans,” said Mayor Wilson in a statement. “These honors are not defensible and should be removed.”





