MARYLAND NEWS – Bowie State implementing safety changes after homecoming shooting

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Bowie State University students are returning to class on Monday after having the previous week off to focus on their mental health following a homecoming shooting that left two people injured. The university announced new safety measures would be introduced to ensure students feel protected on campus. “I want to assure you that the university has reviewed our existing safety measures and implemented adjustments to heighten the presence of security personnel and improve our security systems,” said the university president Dr. Aminta Breaux.

The security enhancements include the gate entrances onto campus now being staffed 24 hours with armed security. There also will be an increased number of police and security officers on campus and updates to the preexisting electronic safety system for students.





