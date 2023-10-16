Trending
VIRGINIA NEWS – Virginia teen Heman Bekele named ‘America’s Top Young Scientist’

By on Featured, Features, Virginia News

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Heman Bekele, a freshman at W. T. Woodson High School was named “America’s Top Young Scientist” in the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge for his cancer-fighting soap invention. Surpassing nine finalists in the competition, Bekele was awarded $25,000.

The soap is designed to help replenish the skin with dendritic cells, which fight skin cancer. “I wanted to try and find a way for the entire world to be able to have an equitable and accessible form of cancer treatment,” said Bekele. 



