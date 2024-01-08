SPORTS NEWS – Washington Commanders fire head coach Ron Rivera

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera after the team ended the season out of the playoffs with a 4-3 record. Rivera has been the head coach since 2020, and the Commanders never finished with a winning season in the four years under his leadership.

“As we look ahead, we recognize the results this season were not good enough and a strategic shift in leadership and approach is necessary,” said Commanders’ controlling owner Josh Harris in a statement. “To deliver upon our ultimate goal of becoming an elite franchise and consistently competing for the Super Bowl, there is a lot to do, and first we must establish a strong organizational infrastructure led by the industry’s best and most talented individuals.”





