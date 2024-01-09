WORLD NEWS – Pope Francis calls surrogacy a “deplorable” practice

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Pope Francis called for a global ban on surrogacy on Monday in his annual “State of the World” speech. “I deem deplorable the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood, which represents a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of situations of the mother’s material needs,” said the Pope.

Surrogacy has been illegal in Italy since 2004. Francis called for international communities to prohibit the practice which he previously said exploited poor women and created children as commodities.





