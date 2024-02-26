POLITICS NEWS – RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel announces resignation

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced her resignation on Monday. McDaniel will step down next month from her role.

Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley to become the next chairman of the Republican National Committee. “Michael has been with me from the beginning, has done a great job in his home state of North Carolina, and is committed to election integrity, which we must have to keep fraud out of our election so it can’t be stolen,” said Trump in a statement. Trump also endorsed his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to serve as the co-chair.