NATIONAL NEWS – Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in civil fraud case

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Former President Donald Trump has appealed his $454 million judgment in his New York civil fraud case. Trump’s lawyers filed the appeals on Monday asking the court to overturn the verdict. “We trust that the Appellate Division will overturn this egregious fine and take the necessary steps to restore the public faith in New York’s legal system,” said Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba in a statement.

Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump, his company, and his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr., deceived banks and insurers for years by inflating his wealth on financial statements. The original order from Engoron was for Trump to pay $355 million but there is an interest rate of $112,000 per day.





