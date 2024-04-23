NATIONAL NEWS – Senate passes bill that includes aid for Ukraine war and Israel and TikTok ban

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

On Tuesday the Senate advanced legislation that provided aid for Ukraine and Israel and included a potential TikTok ban. Before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said, “I ask my colleagues to join together to pass the supplemental today as expeditiously as possible.” He continued, “Let us not delay this, let us not prolong this, let us not keep our friends around the world waiting for a moment longer.”

The Senate advanced the legislation in an 80-19 vote. The Senate will now officially vote on legislation and if passed it will then go to President Joe Biden.





