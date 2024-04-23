Trending
NATIONAL NEWS – House passes legislation that could ban TikTok

Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, National

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

In a 360-58 vote House lawmakers passed a bill that could potentially ban TikTok. The legislation was attached with a package that included aid for Ukraine and Israel. The bill now goes to the Senate for a vote. 

The social network’s lock account said in a post, “It is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is using the cover of important foreign and humanitarian assistance to once again jam through a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans, devastate 7 million businesses, and shutter a platform that contributes $24 billion to the U.S. economy, annually.” President Joe Biden has previously stated that he would sign legislation banning TikTok if Congress passed the bill. 



