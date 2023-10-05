NATIONAL NEWS – Pentagon official accused of role in dogfighting ring

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Frederick D. Moorefield Jr., 62, a Department of Defense official was charged with dogfighting. Mario Flythe, 49, was also charged for his involvement in the dogfighting. In a complaint filed by the Department of Justice, Moorefield is accused of being involved in dogfighting since at least 2009.

12 dogs were seized between two properties belonging to Moorefield and Flythe. If convicted Moorefield faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison. “As ugly and horrific as it is, dogfighting can be found just beneath the surface of civil society, with perpetrators maintaining the veneer of mainstream participation in society,” said President of Animal Wellness Action, Wayne Parcelle.





