WASHINGTON, DC NEWS – Pepco to pay $57 million to District for polluting the Anacostia River

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Pepco agreed to pay D.C. $57 million in a settlement for knowingly discharging chemicals into the Anacostia River for decades. The chemicals released into the river include polychlorinated biphenyls, which can cause health problems such as respiratory problems or liver failure.

“For nearly a century, Pepco regularly dumped toxic hazardous chemicals directly into our waterways, including directly into the Anacostia River,” said D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb. $10 million will go toward civil liberties and $47 million will be used to clean up the contaminated sediment in the Anacostia River. “We remain committed to continuing our work with the District as well as other local agencies and community groups to improve the overall health of the Anacostia River,” said a Pepco spokesperson in a statement.





