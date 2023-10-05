NATIONAL NEWS – New York judge issues gag order against Trump during fraud trial

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Judge Arthur Engoron issued a gag order on former President Donald Trump and his legal team on Tuesday following a post on Truth Social, Trump’s social media site. Engoron is presiding over the fraud trial against Trump in New York. In the post attacking the judge’s principal law clerk, Trump shared a picture of of principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield standing next to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and called her “Schumer’s girlfriend”. It allegedly further accused Greenfield of “running this case against me.”

“Consider this statement an order forbidding all parties from posting, emailing, or speaking publicly about any members of my staff,” the judge said. “Failure to abide by this will result in serious sanctions.” Sen. Schumer’s spokeswoman, Allison Biasotti called Trump’s post “absurd” and said that the senator has taken photos with “thousands of constituents.”