NATIONAL NEWS – Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns as controversies mount

Wendy Thompson, Editor

As attacks regarding her congressional testimony and accusations of plagiarism mounted, on Tuesday, Harvard president Claudine Gay tendered her resignation. In a letter to the faculty and students of Harvard, she wrote, “It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president.”

Her resignation comes less than a month after she testified before Congress regarding antisemitism on Harvard’s campus due to the war launched by Israel after Hamas militants attacked Israelis on October 7.