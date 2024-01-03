Trending
The DC Spotlight Newspaper
WORLD NEWS – At least 55 dead following multiple earthquakes across western Japan

By on Featured, DAILY NEWS, Features, World

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A series of earthquakes have hit across western Japan killing at least 55 people. A 7.6 earthquake struck the coast on Monday which led to tsunami warnings being issued. Thousands of buildings and vehicles have been damaged. 

“Saving lives is our priority and we are fighting a battle against time,” said Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. “It is critical that people trapped in homes get rescued immediately.” Japan sits on top of a confluence of four major tectonic plates, making the country prone to earthquakes.



