Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey on Friday morning. New York and Pennsylvania always reported feeling parts of the earthquake.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said in a post to social media, “Our region just experienced an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7, with an epicenter near Readington in Hunterdon County.” He continued, “We have activated our State Emergency Operations Center.” As of yet there have not been any reports of damage.