POLITICS – Barack Obama tests positive for Covid-19

Photo: By Wendy Thompson

Former President Barack Obama, who will be age 61 in August, has tested positive for Covid-19.  He made the announcement on Sunday from his Twitter account.  He also announced that former First Lady Michelle Obama has tested negative.

He wrote on Twitter: “I just tested positive for COVID.  I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise.  Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.  It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down.”

Obama famously restricted guests at his birthday party last year due to high Covid-19 rates.  He is one of two American presidents to contract the infectious disease.  Former President Donald Trump also contracted Covid-19 in 2020 after refusing to be vaccinated.  Trump later received the vaccine and declared that “it works” and “people aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

