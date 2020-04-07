WORLD – UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, rushed to the ICU after contracting coronavirus

April 6, 2020

Jacob Hollifield

News Writer

World

On March 27, the Prime Minister of the UK tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and today he was moved to intensive care unit as his battle with the virus intensified. Since testing positive, Johnson worked from home until Sunday evening when he was moved to a London hospital as his symptoms worsened. On Saturday, Johnson’s pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, explained via Twitter that she has experienced symptoms for a week and has yet to be tested. She also tweeted today a link to informational resources on being pregnant with the virus from the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. While Johnson is still in charge of the government, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been asked by Johnson to stand in for him where necessary in state affairs. Both the Queen and Johnson have been persistent in urging the country to self-quarantine and social distance to slow the spread of the virus, as well as thanking the healthcare workers of the country for their dedication during the crisis.