WORLD NEWS – India suspends visa services for Canadians after Nijjar is gunned down

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Canadian citizen was gunned down outside the temple he led in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada on June 18. Nijjar was a Sikh separatist in the province of British Columbia who created Khalistan, a separate homeland for Sikhs, who are a religious minority in India. In India, however, he was accused as a terrorist for his alleged involvement with Khalistan Tiger Force, a Sikh extremist militant group known for acts of terrorism.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed to have credible sources that linked the Indian government to the murder of Niijar. India actively denied this claim and both countries have each expelled senior diplomats. On Thursday, India’s foreign ministry temporarily suspended visa services for Canadian citizens citing “threats made to our high commission and consulates in Canada,” per a foreign affairs ministry spokesman.





