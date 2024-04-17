WASHINGTON, D.C. NEWS – Physician charged with a 29-count indictment for illegally distributing prescriptions

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Dr. Ndubuisi Joseph Okafor, 64, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was charged with 29 counts of illegally distributing prescriptions for narcotics in exchange for cash. According to the District of Columbia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, Okafor allegedly distributed oxycodone and promethazine with codeine to individuals without a legitimate medical purpose.

The case is also being investigated by the District’s FBI office, the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the DC Office of Inspector General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. If he is convicted Okafor faces a maximum of 20 years in prison on each count.





